Alhamra Director Says Steps Under Way For Promotion Of Art, Artists

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Alhamra director says steps under way for promotion of art, artists

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Alhamra Arts and Culture Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi presided over a meeting of the 'Artist Support Fund' here at Alhamra Art Centre on Thursday and discussed issues related to welfare and financial support of artists.

He said that the government appreciated the role of artists, and was taking solid steps for promotion of art and artists. The safest and fastest means of transferring aid would be adopted, he added.

He said that merit and transparency were ensured at all stages, adding that the scrutiny of applications under the 'Artist Support Fund' was in the final stages. "Our artists are a valuable asset to us and we truly understand their difficulties," he added.

He said that the programme would help promote arts and cultural activities.

Syed Noor, Mujahid Abbas, Irfan Khan, Jawad Wasim, Mohammad Javed, Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi and Thakur Lahore participated in the scrutiny committee meeting.

