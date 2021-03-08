Alhamra holds photo exhibition on International Women Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) on Monday organised an exhibition titled 'Wajood-e-Zan Kamal-e-Fan" to pay tribute to women across the country on the International Women's Day, here at Alhamra Art Gallery.

The women belonging to art and culture of Pakistan were paid homage through a photo exhibition.

LAC board of Governors (BoG) Chairperson Muneeza Hashmi said that the exhibition symbolised hard work, dedication and constructive spirit for the coming generations. "Our women have played a pivotal role in shaping good traditions and values," she added.

LAC Executive Director Dr Aslam Dogar said that the purpose of the exhibition was to pay tribute to women's role, talent and skills in every field.

Dogar noted, "Our women do not lag behind in any field; every day we see our women, whether in education or skills, making a new history.

" He said: "I greet women today, not just in the country, but all over the world, and this year's theme "Choose the Challenge" is an indication that if women want, they can do anything.

Director Arts and Culture Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said that Alhamra was providing ample opportunities for future artists.

He stated that the exhibition was being held to acknowledge women's services in society.

The exhibition featured photographs of 60 women who made significant contributions to art and culture. The show will continue till March 10.

DGPR Saman Rai, famous classical dancer Naheed Siddiqui, Principal Kinnaird College Rukhsana David, educationist Dr Arfa Syeda Zehra, classical dancers and teachers also were present.