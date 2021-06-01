UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Alhamra Teachers, Students Asked To Get Themselves Vaccinated

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 05:10 PM

Alhamra teachers, students asked to get themselves vaccinated

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Executive Director Farhat Jabeen Tuesday directed the teachers and young artists of Alhamra academy of Performing Arts to get themselves vaccinated against COVID-19.

She issued these directions while presiding over a meeting with officers of the Alhamra Academy.

The meeting was called to discuss important matters regarding early resumption of literary and cultural activities.

The executive director said that Alhamra's programmes would help the public reduce psychological effects of COVID-19. She said the LAC would strictly enforce the corona-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) for revival of recreational activities.

Related Topics

Lahore Young

Recent Stories

97,163 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

2 minutes ago

France-returned man allegedly kills wife in Lahore

21 minutes ago

UAE to host FIFA World Cup 2022, AFC Asian Cup 202 ..

32 minutes ago

Young girl shot dead in sargodha

25 minutes ago

No One Going to 'Sanitize' Russian-US Agenda Ahead ..

25 minutes ago

Japan to Begin COVID-19 Vaccinations at Workplaces ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.