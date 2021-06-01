Alhamra teachers, students asked to get themselves vaccinated

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Executive Director Farhat Jabeen Tuesday directed the teachers and young artists of Alhamra academy of Performing Arts to get themselves vaccinated against COVID-19.

She issued these directions while presiding over a meeting with officers of the Alhamra Academy.

The meeting was called to discuss important matters regarding early resumption of literary and cultural activities.

The executive director said that Alhamra's programmes would help the public reduce psychological effects of COVID-19. She said the LAC would strictly enforce the corona-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) for revival of recreational activities.