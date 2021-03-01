UrduPoint.com
Alhamra To Celebrate Baloch Culture Day On Tuesday

Mon 01st March 2021 | 07:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) will organise the Baloch Culture Day at Alhamra on Tuesday.

LAC Arts and Culture Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said that arrangements had been completed to celebrate the day, adding that famous Baloch singer Akhtar Chanal's song will also be released at the Baloch Culture Day.

He said that the initiative of Alhamra would strengthen the good cultural attitudes.

LAC Executive Director Dr Aslam Dogar said that the purpose of the programme was to promote provincial harmony and introduce the country's regional beauty to the new generation.

Dogar said that this program was a gift for the people of Lahore, adding that "we arranged this event to indorse provincial harmony in all provinces. Balochi lifestyle, regional dances, folk songs will be presented at the event; the people should be visited Alhamra to see Balochi culture, customs, traditions, and values" , he added.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

