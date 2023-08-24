(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Libreville, Gabon, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :For years, Gabonese President Ali Bongo Ondimba struggled in the shadow of his charismatic father Omar, who ruled the oil-rich central African country for more than four decades.

Then nearly five years ago came a stroke that sidelined him for months, spurred rumours about his fitness for office and fuelled a minor attempted coup.

Today, Bongo's doubters are on the back foot as the 64-year-old, seemingly fresh for the fray, seeks a third term in elections on Saturday.

Visitors who have seen Bongo close up say he has stiffness in his right arm and leg that affects his mobility, but his mind is sharp.