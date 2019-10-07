Ali storms to world 100m hurdles win

Doha, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Nia Ali of the United States stormed to victory in the 100m hurdles at the world championships as Keni Harrison's wait for a major title continued.

Ali surged into the lead after around 50 metres to take gold in a personal best of 12.34sec at the Khalifa Stadium.

The 30-year-old then set off on a victory lap accompanied by her two children.

"I've been training really hard especially coming back from having my kids it's just an extra motivation," said Ali, who has twice taken time off during her career due to pregnancy.

Ali said she had been inspired by the comeback from injury of her current boyfriend, Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse, with whom she had her second child in 2018.

"Seeing what he's gone through helped me," said Ali. "We've both held each other accountable through the year." But it was more disappointment for Ali's USA team-mate Harrison, the world record holder who is still to win a world or Olympic title.

Harrison took the silver in a time of 12.46sec while Jamaica's Danielle Williams won bronze in 12.47sec.

Harrison however took encouragement from yet another defeat in a major final while paying tribute to Ali.

"She's amazing," Harrison said. "Every time she comes to championships she always shows out.

"Every single time I come to these world championships I get better and better. I've gone from getting a DQ, to getting a fourth to getting a second.

"So I'm on the right path."