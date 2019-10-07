UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ali Storms To World 100m Hurdles Win

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 02:10 AM

Ali storms to world 100m hurdles win

Doha, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Nia Ali of the United States stormed to victory in the 100m hurdles at the world championships as Keni Harrison's wait for a major title continued.

Ali surged into the lead after around 50 metres to take gold in a personal best of 12.34sec at the Khalifa Stadium.

The 30-year-old then set off on a victory lap accompanied by her two children.

"I've been training really hard especially coming back from having my kids it's just an extra motivation," said Ali, who has twice taken time off during her career due to pregnancy.

Ali said she had been inspired by the comeback from injury of her current boyfriend, Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse, with whom she had her second child in 2018.

"Seeing what he's gone through helped me," said Ali. "We've both held each other accountable through the year." But it was more disappointment for Ali's USA team-mate Harrison, the world record holder who is still to win a world or Olympic title.

Harrison took the silver in a time of 12.46sec while Jamaica's Danielle Williams won bronze in 12.47sec.

Harrison however took encouragement from yet another defeat in a major final while paying tribute to Ali.

"She's amazing," Harrison said. "Every time she comes to championships she always shows out.

"Every single time I come to these world championships I get better and better. I've gone from getting a DQ, to getting a fourth to getting a second.

"So I'm on the right path."

Related Topics

USA World Lead Jamaica United States 2018 Gold Silver Olympics Bronze From Best

Recent Stories

UAE hosts 36th session of the Arab Ministerial Cou ..

3 hours ago

Lebanon&#039;s PM Hariri arrives in UAE

3 hours ago

Qudwa 2019 concludes by demonstrating skills requi ..

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed receives Chairman of Department o ..

4 hours ago

Hamed bin Zayed inaugurates World Road Congress in ..

5 hours ago

Amal Al Qubaisi launches &quot;Smart Parliament Ap ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.