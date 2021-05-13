UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Alibaba Says Anti-trust Fine Dragged It To $1.17bn Loss

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 05:30 PM

Alibaba says anti-trust fine dragged it to $1.17bn loss

Shanghai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba said Thursday it fell to a $1.17 billion loss in its latest financial quarter due to a record fine levied by the government for anti-competitive practices.

The Hangzhou-based company was fined 18.2 billion Yuan ($2.78 billion) last month as part of a push by regulators to rein in dominant digital platforms that have achieved unprecedented influence over the daily lives of hundreds of millions of Chinese consumers.

Related Topics

China Company Fine Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Tahnoun bin Mohammed performs Eid al-Fitr prayers

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,512 new COVID-19 cases, 1,474 reco ..

3 hours ago

UAE, Seychelles announce safe travel corridor for ..

4 hours ago

RAK Ruler performs Eid al-Fitr prayer

4 hours ago

Russia records first cases of Indian COVID-19 vari ..

5 hours ago

Ruler of Ajman performs Eid al-Fitr prayer

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.