Alibaba says anti-trust fine dragged it to $1.17bn loss

Shanghai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba said Thursday it fell to a $1.17 billion loss in its latest financial quarter due to a record fine levied by the government for anti-competitive practices.

The Hangzhou-based company was fined 18.2 billion Yuan ($2.78 billion) last month as part of a push by regulators to rein in dominant digital platforms that have achieved unprecedented influence over the daily lives of hundreds of millions of Chinese consumers.