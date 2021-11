(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Shanghai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Chinese e-commerce leader Alibaba Group said on Thursday that its profit for the most recent quarter tumbled 81 percent as a government crackdown on the country's big tech champions bites.

Alibaba said its profit came in at 5.37 billion Yuan ($833 million) for the July-September period.