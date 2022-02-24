Alibaba says profit fell 74% in 'volatile' environment

(@FahadShabbir)

Shanghai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba on Thursday said profit in the October-December period fell 74 percent, the company's third straight quarterly drop as it faced myriad challenges including a government crackdown, slowing sales growth and intensifying domestic competition.

Hangzhou-based Alibaba Group cited a "complex and volatile market environment" in announcing net income of 20.43 billion Yuan ($3.2 billion), a fall of 74 percent on-year.