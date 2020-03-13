All 11 child cases of COVID-19 discharged from hospital in Shanghai

SHAHGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :The last two children diagnosed with novel corona-virus disease (COVID-19) were discharged from a Shanghai hospital on Friday, bringing the recovery rate of the total 11 child cases in the city to 100 percent.

A 10-year-old boy and his 22-month-old sister walked out of the isolation ward of the Children's Hospital of Fudan University, marking the completion of the treatment of all child cases in the city.

Eight of the nine members of their family were confirmed to be infected, including the siblings who were admitted to the hospital on Feb. 14. Both of them had mild symptoms.

Zeng Mei, director of the hospital's infection department, said most of the city's child cases were infected by their family.

"Parents should stay away from populated venues to avoid the possibility of passing on the virus to their children," said Zeng.The 11, five of whom were girls, were aged from 11 years to only seven months old.

Huang Guoying, president of the hospital, said none of the children had developed serious conditions and none of the medical personnel were infected.

Considering the virus continues to spread globally, the hospital has also provided assistance for the treatment of child cases abroad in cooperation with a translation team from Fudan University.