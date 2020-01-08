All 170 Aboard Crashed Ukrainian Jet Dead: Iran
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 10:20 AM
Tehran, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :All 170 people on board a Ukrainian passenger plane that crashed Wednesday after taking off from Tehran were killed, Iran's Red Crescent said.
"Obviously it is impossible that passengers" on flight PS-752 "are alive," the head of Red Crescent told semi-official news agency ISNA, adding that 170 passengers and crew had boarded the plane.