UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All 170 Aboard Crashed Ukrainian Jet Dead: Iran

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 10:20 AM

All 170 aboard crashed Ukrainian jet dead: Iran

Tehran, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :All 170 people on board a Ukrainian passenger plane that crashed Wednesday after taking off from Tehran were killed, Iran's Red Crescent said.

"Obviously it is impossible that passengers" on flight PS-752 "are alive," the head of Red Crescent told semi-official news agency ISNA, adding that 170 passengers and crew had boarded the plane.

Related Topics

Iran Isna Tehran All From

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 8 January 2020

11 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid chairs Dubai Council’s first ..

9 hours ago

Sharjah Police deploy ‘Vehicle of Hope’ in cor ..

10 hours ago

FNC approves draft law regarding Police College

11 hours ago

Sharjah Children reopens ‘Child Centre’ in Al ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.