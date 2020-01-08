UrduPoint.com
All 176 Dead In Ukrainian Jet Crash: Iran Media

Muhammad Irfan 28 seconds ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 10:50 AM

Tehran, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :All 176 people on board a Ukrainian passenger plane were killed when it crashed shortly after taking off from Tehran on Wednesday, Iranian state media reported.

State news agency IRNA said 167 passengers and nine crew members were on board the aircraft operated by Ukraine International Airlines.

"Obviously it is impossible that passengers" on flight PS-752 are alive, the head of Red Crescent told semi-official news agency ISNA, putting the number of people on board at 170.

The Boeing 737 had left Tehran's international airport bound for Kiev, the agency said, adding that 10 ambulances were sent to the crash site.

