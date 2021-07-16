All 18 on board plane missing in Siberia found alive

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :All 18 people on board a plane that went missing Friday in the Siberian region of Tomsk have been found alive, Russian officials said.

"All people on board are alive," Russia's aviation agency confirmed to AFP in a statement, saying that rescuers were now redirecting the "15 passengers and three crew members" to the regional capital after the plane made a hard landing in the area.