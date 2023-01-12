UrduPoint.com

All About NOTAM, The System That Paused US Air Travel

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2023 | 10:20 AM

All about NOTAM, the system that paused US air travel

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :The safety system at the heart of Wednesday's temporary nationwide US flight grounding provides pilots with notifications of unusual conditions that could affect travel.

The Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) is a safety system distinct from air traffic control, which tracks plane location in order to prevent crashes.

A NOTAM "is a notice containing information essential to personnel concerned with flight operations but not known far enough in advance to be publicized by other means," according to the Federal Aviation Administration website.

"It states the abnormal status of a component of the National Airspace System -- not the normal status." Aviation experts say such alerts can be highly important, such as the notification of a closed runway, or if there is a problem with ground-based signals used to land the plane.

But the alerts can be numerous and may contain less vital information, such as the presence of construction cranes near an airport, or of a crew mowing a lawn.

The notices are written in a shorthand style "characterized by the use of specialized contractions," according to an FAA handbook for pilots.

"Contractions are imperative to the NOTAM structure because they make communication more efficient and allow computer systems to parse important words." The system dates to 1947 and was long known as the "Notice to Airmen." The FAA changed the name in December 2021 to be "inclusive of all aviators and missions," the agency said.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said the agency had not ruled out the possibility of a "nefarious" actor causing Wednesday's outage -- which forced the delay of thousands of US flights -- but that there was no evidence so far pointing in that direction.

Buttigieg told MSNBC that the investigation will focus in part on why backup systems were not able to avert a national outage.

Some experts have speculated that the problem may stem from a software update that was not well received.

Related Topics

Traffic May December All From Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 January 2023

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12th January 2023

1 hour ago
 flydubai expands its network in Kazakhstan to thre ..

Flydubai expands its network in Kazakhstan to three destinations

9 hours ago
 Scholz's Social Democrats Press for Diplomatic Sol ..

Scholz's Social Democrats Press for Diplomatic Solution to Ukrainian Conflict - ..

10 hours ago
 UN Resident Coordinator Delivers Aid in Kharkiv Re ..

UN Resident Coordinator Delivers Aid in Kharkiv Region, Meets With Authorities - ..

10 hours ago
 Turkish Defense Minister Urges Kiev to Ensure Imme ..

Turkish Defense Minister Urges Kiev to Ensure Immediate Ceasefire in Ukraine

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.