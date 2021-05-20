All adults in France eligible for Covid jabs from May 31: PM

Gagny, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :All adults in France will be eligible for Covid-19 vaccinations starting May 31, two weeks earlier than initially planned, Prime Minister Jean Castex announced on Thursday.

Castex added that the shots would be made available a week earlier -- on May 24 -- to people in "priority professions", including teachers, police officers, bus drivers and supermarket checkout workers.