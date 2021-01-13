All air travelers entering US will need negative Covid test: official

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Air passengers bound for the United States will require a negative Covid-19 test within three days of their departure, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Tuesday.

"Testing does not eliminate all risk but when combined with a period of staying at home and everyday precautions like wearing masks and social distancing, it can make travel safer," said CDC Director Robert Redfield.

The policy will take effect on January 26.