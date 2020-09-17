UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'All' Armed Groups Commit To Ceasefire In DRC's South Kivu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 12:40 AM

'All' armed groups commit to ceasefire in DRC's South Kivu

Bukavu, DR Congo, Sept 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Around 70 armed groups have agreed to a "cessation of hostilities" in DR Congo's South Kivu province, a flashpoint in the country's troubled east, civilian representatives of the militias said Wednesday.

"All the armed groups of South Kivu agree to a cessation of hostilities and to instruct their respective members," read a statement issued after a meeting in Murhesa near the provincial capital Bukavu.

The three-day meeting, attended by the DR Congo's deputy defence minister Sylvain Mutombo, was co-organised by US conflict-resolution group Search for Common Ground.

A similar meeting was held last December at the same venue, when 32 local armed groups agreed to cease hostilities from December 23.

Since the start of the year, 139 violent deaths have been recorded in the province at the hands of militias or the army, according to the monitoring group Kivu Security Tracker (KST).

Around 20 civilians were massacred in the village of Kipupu in July, KST said.

Some 18 months after President Felix Tshisekedi took office on pledges of bringing peace to the volatile region, the goal remains elusive.

Over eight months, around 1,300 people were killed in the provinces of Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu, according to a UN estimate in June.

More than half a million people have been displaced.

The region has been overrun by armed groups for nearly three decades.

Violence in South Kivu province is often between Rwandan-speaking Tutsi Congolese, known as the Banyamulenge, and other local ethnic groups, the Babembe, Bafuliro and Banyindu.

Related Topics

Defence Minister Army United Nations Bukavu Same Congo June July December All From Million

Recent Stories

Pandemic Risks Decade of Progress on Health, Educa ..

29 minutes ago

US Holds Talks With Singapore on Terror Threat, So ..

16 minutes ago

Assailants kill man, took body with them

16 minutes ago

Parliament building illuminated to observe patient ..

16 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts further 93,682 COVID-19 t ..

2 hours ago

Coronavirus: latest global developments

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.