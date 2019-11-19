UrduPoint.com
All At Sea: Qatar Signs Up Floating Hotels For World Cup

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 01:50 AM

Doha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Football fans prone to seasickness may need to consider alternatives, but supporters with sealegs will be able to stay on one of two giant cruiseliners during the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Organisers said Monday they had agreed with Swiss-based MSC Cruises for two of its 16 ships with a combined total of 4,000 cabins to be berthed in Doha Port during the tournament.

The vessels "will give fans a spectacular view of (Doha's) West Bay skyline", Qatar's Supreme Committee for Delivery said in a statement.

"Chartering cruise liners for fans has long been part of Qatar's accommodation strategy, with the country keen to offer sustainable solutions for the month-long tournament, which will kick-off on November 21, 2022.

" The MSC Europa will be delivered in 2022 and is due to be powered by liquefied natural gas, the statement said. The MSC Poesia features three swimming pools and a waterfall, according to the ship map.

Gas-rich Qatar opened a new temporary passenger terminal at Doha Port in October as it seeks to increase the number of cruise ships calling in the Gulf state.

Authorities said the terminal will serve until the completion of a port expansion plan due in 2022.

Qatar expects to host some 1.5 million visitors during world football's premier event.

