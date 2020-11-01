Dublin, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :Two years after the EU launched its landmark GDPR data rights charter, there are signs Ireland is faltering in its outsized role as regulator of many of the most powerful digital giants.

Hailed as a potent weapon to bring tech titans to heel, the General Data Protection Regulation endowed national watchdogs with cross-border powers and the possibility to impose sizeable fines for data misuse.

Ireland hosts the regional headquarters of Facebook, Apple, Google and Twitter, and is therefore largely responsible for policing their European activities.

But its Data Protection Commission has yet to issue a major decision against any of the giants in Dublin's glimmering "Silicon Docks".

"It's a blessing for Ireland economically to be the seat of these big digital companies for Europe, and that brings a lot of revenue," one EU Commission official with deep knowledge of the area told AFP.

"With this, of course, comes an obligation. With the role as a lead regulator it has a duty to the citizens all over Europe.

"The patience of the other authorities will fade if Ireland doesn't get its act together. It's as simple as that."