UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Black Legend Carter In Shock Super Rugby Comeback

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 11:10 AM

All Black legend Carter in shock Super Rugby comeback

Wellington, June 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Two-time All Blacks World Cup winner Dan Carter announced a shock Super Rugby comeback with Auckland Blues on Thursday at the age of 38, saying he realised during coronavirus lockdown how much he missed the game.

Carter, a three-time world player of the year, has been a free agent since returning to New Zealand in March from Japan, where a virus-enforced shutdown ended his lucrative stint with Kobe Steelers.

"Two things from the lockdown that I realised was that I really enjoyed spending more time with my family and that I miss rugby," Carter said.

"For me it is a chance to mentor some young players and to give back to New Zealand rugby," he added.

The signing comes as New Zealand's Super Rugby teams prepare to start a domestic tournament next week, after COVID-19 halted the southern hemisphere championship in March.

Carter has not played in his homeland since his international retirement in 2015, when he helped the All Blacks seal back-to-back World Cup titles at Twickenham.

Blues head coach Leon MacDonald said Carter signed a short-term deal as cover for injured fullback Stephen Perofeta.

He joins a squad already containing Beauden Barrett, his successor as All Blacks playmaker.

As a replacement player, Carter will reportedly be on a minimum contract worth NZ$1,800 (US$1,155) a week, a huge cut from the millions he earned playing club rugby in France and Japan.

"It definitely not about money, he's not getting rich doing it," MacDonald said.

As the Blues already have Barrett -- himself a two-time world player of the year -- Carter may fill the role of supersub off the bench.

"I have not played for several months so it will take me a little bit of time to get game-ready," he said.

Former All Blacks coach Graham Henry had no doubt Carter still had the ability to play at the top level, despite his age.

"It's marvellous, he'll add a huge amount of experience but he's also been playing very well in Japan," Henry told Radio New Zealand.

All Blacks halfback and former teammate Aaron Smith tweeted: "The goat (greatest of all time) is back in Super rugby!"

Related Topics

Injured World France Young Kobe Leon Auckland Japan Money March May 2015 Family All From Top Coach Million New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Etihad Credit Insurance reaffirms continued suppor ..

31 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 4 June 2020

1 hour ago

UAE Press: We have to be more vigilant as normalit ..

1 hour ago

Local Press: Desert agriculture will be a driver o ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

SEHA’s ambulatory healthcare services opens COVI ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.