All Black Locking Duo To Miss European Tour

Mon 04th October 2021 | 09:30 AM

Wellington, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :All Black locks Scott Barrett and Patrick Tuipulotu will sit out New Zealand's upcoming European tour, with Waikato Chiefs rookie Josh Lord called up to bolster the second row, coach Ian Foster said Monday.

Barrett and Tuipulotu were heading back to New Zealand for family reasons, opening a spot for Lord, an uncapped 20-year-old who has played just five games for the Chiefs.

"He's very athletic and we see this as an opportunity to grow a young player of the future," Foster said.

"He's got the physical attributes and it's a chance to get him on this tour and start working with him."The All Blacks will play the USA in Washington on October 23 before heading to Europe for matches against Wales, Italy, Ireland and France.

On Saturday they lost a thriller to South Africa on Australia's Gold Coast but had already won the Rugby Championship.

