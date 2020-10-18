UrduPoint.com
All Blacks Blow Away Wallabies To Take Grip On Bledisloe Cup

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 18th October 2020 | 11:10 AM

All Blacks blow away Wallabies to take grip on Bledisloe Cup

Auckland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :A rollicking second half by an aggressive All Blacks downed Australia 27-7 in Auckland on Sunday to answer their critics after an incoherent performance in the drawn first Bledisloe Cup Test a week ago.

After the dramatic first Test, which ended 16-16, the All Blacks piled on 17 points in the second half after leading 10-7 at half-time.

It was the seventh time in the past 13 years that the three-times world champions All Blacks have started the annual Bledisloe Cup series with a mediocre performance and immediately bounced back.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

