All Blacks bounce back to crush grieving Argentina

Newcastle, Australia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :The All Blacks crushed Argentina 38-0 Saturday to restore some pride as they roared back from two straight defeats to put one hand on the Tri Nations trophy.

The three-time world champions were under enormous pressure after slumping to the Wallabies then the Pumas, leaving them facing the prospect of losing three in a row for the first time in more than 20 years.

But spurred on by a backlash from their notoriously demanding fans, Ian Foster's team bounced back emphatically with a five tries to nil win in brutally hot and humid conditions at McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle, north of Sydney.

It was a far more disciplined All Blacks who dominated the first half, going to the break 10-0 ahead, but there were also missed opportunities with two tries disallowed.

Argentina, playing just days after the death of football legend Diego Maradona, lacked cohesion after making 10 changes to the team that drew with the Wallabies last week.

Two tries in quick succession from young fullback Will Jordan in the final quarter sealed the victory and a crucial bonus point for winning by three tries or more.

"It's extremely satisfying. There's no hiding that we've had tough few weeks, we felt the pain of the losses and I'm really proud of the work we have put in the last two weeks," said All Blacks captain Sam Cane.

"The way that the Pumas defended and kept us out numerous times is a real credit to their desire. But I'm proud of the way we were able to stay patient and we got there in the end." - Maradona tribute - It all but secured the silverware for New Zealand, who have 11 points from four games.

Australia play Argentina next week and either side could feasibly edge them out, but it would take a bonus point win and by a huge margin given New Zealand's vastly superior points differential.

Defeat brought Argentina's fairy-tale run to a shuddering halt in the tournament's penultimate round after they beat New Zealand 25-15 then battled to a 15-15 draw with Australia.

It proved extra painful for Mario Ledesma's men, who were hoping to lift the spirits of their nation after Maradona's death aged 60 this week.

Cane laid an All Blacks jersey emblazoned with Maradona's name and shirt number, 10, in the centre circle ahead of the kick-off as a mark of respect.

"We were not clinical, there were too many handling errors when we got the ball, some mistakes in defence as well, so not a good thing for us," said Pumas skipper Pablo Matera.

"I don't think that was the problem," he added, when asked about the team's wholesale changes. "It was a whole team thing. There were many, many mistakes." Victory eased the pressure on Foster, who had been facing calls for his axing after just five games in charge following their twin defeats.

He shuffled his forward pack to better deal with Argentina's physicality and they responded well.

- 'Good lesson' - With temperatures above 30 Celsius (86 Fahrenheit), fullback Beauden Barrett went over the try line early on, but a video review showed a knock-on.

But the initiative was with the All Blacks and the breakthrough soon came with hooker Dane Coles powering over in the corner in his 50th Test, with Richie Mo'unga nailing a difficult conversion.

Mo'unga kicked a penalty to put them 10-0 as Argentina struggled to get their hands on the ball.

Powerhouse winger Caleb Clarke should have put them further in front but his try was ruled out after his hand went into touch as he slid for the line.

After almost 75 percent possession in the first 40 minutes, New Zealand again dominated the second stanza and deservedly got another try from a lineout when the ball was fed to Ardie Savea, who bulldozed across the line.

Jordan, in only his second Test, grabbed the all-important third try with 13 minutes left after picking up a wayward ball, then got another when he intercepted a pass and darted down the wing.

Patrick Tuipulotu put the icing on the cake with their fifth try five minutes after the hooter.

"It probably doesn't make up for the loss, but it just goes to show if we get things right during the week and we get in the right headspace, we can perform," said Coles. "So that's a good lesson going forward."