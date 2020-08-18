UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Blacks Coach 'can't Wait' For North V South Clash

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 09:30 AM

All Blacks coach 'can't wait' for North v South clash

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :All Blacks coach Ian Foster called next week's revived North v South Island game a "once-in-a-generation" fixture as New Zealand Rugby unveiled strong squads on Tuesday.

Among some mouth-watering match-ups, All Blacks fly-half Beauden Barrett will face challenger Richie Mo'unga in the traditional but long defunct inter-island game.

"I can't wait," said Foster, who helped select the 28-man squads.

"This is a chance for these players to be part of something really special. It's a once-in-a-generation match for them." The North-South match was first contested in 1897 and was once among the most anticipated and bitterly contested matches in the New Zealand rugby calendar.

It fell out of favour after the advent of professionalism in 1995, but returns this year after New Zealand's home Test schedule was thrown into disarray by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The match is set to be played on August 29 in Auckland, or if the city remains in lockdown it will be moved to the capital Wellington.

Crusaders lock Sam Whitelock has been named captain of the South team, with Blues lock Patrick Tuipulotu skippering the North.

All Blacks captain Sam Cane was among several players unavailable through injury, including Dane Coles and Ngani Laumape.

Foster said the squads contained more than 20 uncapped players, showing the depth of talent that had emerged during the recently completed Super Rugby Aotearoa competition.

He said the North-South fixture was useful for All Blacks selectors as they consider options for any internationals that can be played later this year.

However, he was doubtful it would become an regular fixture in a virus-free environment, saying the regular rugby Calendar was too congested to fit it in.

"Right now I see it as a bit of a celebration, a one-off thing," he said.

NORTH Hookers: Asafo Aumua, Ash Dixon, Kurt Eklund.

Props: Alex Fidow, Ayden Johnstone, Angus Ta'avao, Karl Tu'inukuafe, Ofa Tuungafasi.

Locks: Scott Scrafton, Patrick Tuipulotu (capt), Tupou Vaa'i (Taranaki).

Loose forwards: Lachlan Boshier, Akira Ioane, Dalton Papalii, Ardie Savea, Hoskins Sotutu.

Halfbacks: TJ Perenara, Aaron Smith, and Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi.

Fly-half: Beauden Barrett.

Centres: Rieko Ioane, Anton Lienert-Brown, Peter Umaga-Jensen. Outside backs: Caleb Clarke, Mitchell Hunt, Damian McKenzie, Sevu Reece, Mark Telea.

SOUTH Hookers: Liam Coltman, Andrew Makalio, Codie Taylor.

Props: George Bower, Alex Hodgman, Nepo Laulal, Tyrel Lomax, Joe Moody.

Locks: Mitchell Dunshea, Manaaki Selby-Rickit, Sam Whitelock (capt).

Loose forwards: Tom Christie, Shannon Frizell, Dillon Hunt, Reed Prinsep, Tom Sanders.

Halfbacks: Finlay Christie, Mitchell Drummon, Brad Weber.

Fly-halves: Josh Ioane, Richie Mo'unga.

Centres: Braydon Ennor, Leicester Faingaanuku, Jack Goodhue, Sio Tomkinson.

Outside backs: Jordie Barrett, George Bridge, Will Jordan.

Related Topics

Shannon Wellington Auckland Hoskins George Leicester Dillon Dalton Mitchell August All Coach New Zealand

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

8 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts further 71,322 COVID-19 t ..

9 hours ago

UAE a staunch supporter of Palestinian Cause: Pale ..

9 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs &#039;UAE-India Joint Co ..

9 hours ago

GCC Secretary-General strongly denounces Iran’s ..

10 hours ago

Former Spanish king Juan Carlos has gone into exil ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.