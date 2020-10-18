All Blacks coach warns Wallabies will 'fight' for Bledisloe Cup

Auckland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :The All Blacks set a "marker" with their convincing win over the Wallabies but they must keep improving if they want to retain the Bledisloe Cup, new coach Ian Foster said on Sunday.

The four-tries-to-one, 27-7 win in Auckland was much needed by New Zealand after they began the four-match series with a disappointing draw last week in Wellington, Foster's first game in charge.

But apart from the devastation wreaked by sensational rookie Caleb Clarke, it was not the performance Foster was looking for. The All Blacks were 10-7 up at the break before they turned on the style in the second period with three unanswered tries.

"That's the level we need to start at," Foster said.

"We've set a marker down of where we need to be as a team in terms of the mental side of the game and the approach to the physicality and speed of it.