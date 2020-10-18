UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Blacks Coach Warns Wallabies Will 'fight' For Bledisloe Cup

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 18th October 2020 | 02:40 PM

All Blacks coach warns Wallabies will 'fight' for Bledisloe Cup

Auckland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :The All Blacks set a "marker" with their convincing win over the Wallabies but they must keep improving if they want to retain the Bledisloe Cup, new coach Ian Foster said on Sunday.

The four-tries-to-one, 27-7 win in Auckland was much needed by New Zealand after they began the four-match series with a disappointing draw last week in Wellington, Foster's first game in charge.

But apart from the devastation wreaked by sensational rookie Caleb Clarke, it was not the performance Foster was looking for. The All Blacks were 10-7 up at the break before they turned on the style in the second period with three unanswered tries.

"That's the level we need to start at," Foster said.

"We've set a marker down of where we need to be as a team in terms of the mental side of the game and the approach to the physicality and speed of it.

Related Topics

Wellington Auckland Sunday All From Coach New Zealand

Recent Stories

India reports more than 61,000 COVID-19 cases

31 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia allows citizens, residents to perform ..

31 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi to host oil and gas industry’s largest ..

46 minutes ago

Russia reports 15,099 new coronavirus cases, 185 d ..

46 minutes ago

UAE Press: World must rush to avoid Covid-19 deja ..

4 hours ago

Global coronavirus cases cross 39.51 million, deat ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.