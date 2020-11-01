All Blacks 'excited' about future after record Wallabies drubbing

Sydney, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :All Blacks skipper Sam Cane is excited about where his new-look team can go after a dazzling masterclass against a "diabolical" Wallabies sent a chilling warning to world rugby.

The New Zealanders ran in six tries to one in the bonus point 43-5 rout at Sydney on Saturday -- their highest winning margin against Australia, eclipsing a 43-6 victory in 1996.

It kicked off their Tri Nations campaign in style and sealed the trans-Tasman Bledisloe Cup for an 18th straight year, building on a disappointing 16-16 draw in Wellington before a hard-fought 27-7 triumph at Auckland.

The failure to win in Wellington sparked murmurs about how the team would fare under new coach Ian Foster and Cane, who took over from Steve Hansen and Kieran Read respectively after last year's World Cup.

But after three games of their stewardship, concerns have been put to bed with the All Blacks back to their ruthless best and the prospect of better to come.

"I'm just so proud of the work we've put in over the last five to six weeks building up to this moment," said Cane. "It feels like we've improved every single week and I'm really excited about where this group can go." Foster was equally effusive, noting: "We're building something here." New Zealand were electric in the opening half, exploiting Australia's defensive frailties in scoring four tries with another two disallowed.

But they eased up immediately after half-time when Australia scored their only try, an aspect Foster said needed to be fixed ahead of the final Bledisloe game in Brisbane next weekend.

"There's a few areas to work on, we'll go away and analyse it but I think in the third quarter we got caught a little bit early," he said.