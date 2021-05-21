UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Blacks Great Read Says He Had Covid In Japan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 08:10 AM

All Blacks great Read says he had Covid in Japan

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Former All Blacks captain Kieran Read Friday revealed he caught coronavirus while playing in Japan, but backed the Tokyo Olympics to go ahead.

Read, who retired this month after ending his stint with Toyota Verblitz, said he tested positive earlier this year when the season was postponed.

"My club went through Covid, I had it -- we had a few weeks of isolation," Read told NewstalkZB in New Zealand, where he is undergoing two weeks' quarantine after returning to his homeland.

"It wasn't too bad, there was a day or so of feeling pretty bad and upset then I came good. Half our team got it and it went round quite a few of the clubs so they postponed the season.

" Despite his brush with the virus, Read believed the Games would take place and had the support of the Japanese public.

"The Japanese people are very compliant. I wore a mask for six months, everywhere I went, everyone does that.

"The general feeling is they want the Olympics to go ahead because there's so much invested in it but they understand it's bigger than what it is."Read's assessment of Japanese public opinion is at odds with polls showing most people want the 2020 Games delayed further or cancelled.

Japan is battling a fourth wave of infections, with Tokyo and other areas under a state of emergency.

Related Topics

Tokyo Japan 2020 Olympics All Toyota New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed visits development projects in Gh ..

10 hours ago

UAQ Department of Tourism and Antiquities restores ..

11 hours ago

ADDED announces 1,105 commercial and industrial ac ..

11 hours ago

MoD Undersecretary meets President of French Natio ..

12 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Cent ..

12 hours ago

New standardisation, metrology legislation to driv ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.