All Blacks Hooker Coles Signs On For Another Rugby World Cup

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 08:30 AM

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :New Zealand hooker Dane Coles signed a contract extension on Monday to keep playing for the three-time world champions until the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

Coles was part of the All Blacks side to lift the Webb Ellis trophy in 2015 and the 34-year-old said he wanted add to his 74 Test caps.

"It's a huge honour to play for that team and I never take my opportunities in the black jersey for granted," he said.

Coach Ian Foster said retaining the front-rower was "fantastic news" for his team.

"He's such an influential player in our team: he's a world-class player, an inspiration to his teammates and we love his straightforward honesty," he said.

Coles will also remain with his Super Rugby franchise the Wellington Hurricanes.

