UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Blacks Legend Fitzpatrick Joins Scarlets As Non-executive Director

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 06:00 PM

All Blacks legend Fitzpatrick joins Scarlets as non-executive director

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :New Zealand rugby legend Sean Fitzpatrick has become a non-executive director of Scarlets, declaring he feels he has "Welsh rugby in his blood".

The 57-year-old former hooker will also act as a global ambassador for the Welsh side who were coached by Fitzpatrick's compatriot Wayne Pivac until last year when he replaced Warren Gatland as coach of the Wales national team.

Fitzpatrick was capped 92 times and was part of New Zealand's World Cup-winning squad in 1987.

"The tradition and the passion is so similar to New Zealand and the Scarlets is the closest to a New Zealand environment I have experienced, completely community-based, with a total focus on the development of local talent and pride in their achievement," said Fitzpatrick, who captained the All Blacks 51 times.

He said he still recalled the time he played in Llanelli for the All Blacks in a howling gale -- the tourists won 11-0.

"I played in the 1989 game at Stradey Park in the rain and gales and experienced that west Wales passion first hand," he said.

"I also feel I have a personal connection with Welsh rugby -- it is in my blood.

"My father (Brian) played against Wales in the 1953 match -- the last time Wales beat the All Blacks (13-8 at Cardiff Arms Park) -- and greats like Phil Bennett and Gareth Edwards were my childhood heroes."

Related Topics

World Cardiff Wales All Coach Blood New Zealand

Recent Stories

UNGA president due in Pakistan on Monday

7 minutes ago

President says India trying to create issues in CP ..

18 minutes ago

AJK President condemns new construction laws in IO ..

26 minutes ago

Opposition criticizes govt for presenting Presiden ..

33 minutes ago

SCCI spotlights government services to support ent ..

36 minutes ago

Eid al-Adha holiday for private sector announced

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.