All Blacks ring changes for second Wallabies Test

Dunedin, New Zealand, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :The All Blacks have made mass changes to their team to face Australia in Dunedin on Saturday, with just three players retained as starters from last week's resounding victory.

Two uncapped players were named Thursday in New Zealand's starting side, with a third on the bench as coach Ian Foster gives all his squad members game time ahead of announcing the All Blacks' Rugby World Cup squad on Monday.

Sam Cane returns as captain for the second Bledisloe Cup encounter after a neck injury ruled him out of Saturday's 38-7 trouncing in Melbourne, which wrapped up the Rugby Championship and left Australia winless under Eddie Jones.

With the Bledisloe Cup also retained, Foster rolled the dice in a host of positions, keeping only last week's captain Ardie Savea, Brodie Retallick and Will Jordan to start a second straight game.

Jordan has been shifted from wing to fullback in a back three which also features new cap Shaun Stevenson on the right wing.

The other uncapped starter is Stevenson's Waikato Chiefs teammate Samipeni Finau on the blindside flank.

Canterbury Crusaders utility back Dallas McLeod is in line for his first cap off the replacements bench.

It will also be the first appearances of the year for two Crusaders players, winger Leicester Fainga'anuku and reserve prop Fletcher Newell, who have both overcome injuries.

Foster said his team would be motivated to maintain their strong start to the season, having seen off Argentina, South Africa and Australia in impressive fashion and ensure a successful last home match of the year.

"Despite having won both the Rugby Championship and the Bledisloe Cup last week, this Test is special for us as we finish this stage of our preparation for later in the year," Foster said.

"It is our last chance to play in front of our fans and, even with some changes, it is a big opportunity for us to take another step forward as a team." New Zealand (15-1):Will Jordan; Shaun Stevenson, Braydon Ennor, Anton Lienert-Brown, Leicester Fainga'anuku; Damian McKenzie, Finlay Christie; Ardie Savea, Sam Cane (capt), Samipeni Finau; Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick; Nepo Laulala, Samisoni Taukei'aho, Tamaiti Williams.

Replacements: Dane Coles, Ofa Tuungafasi, Fletcher Newell, Tupou Vaa'i, Luke Jacobson, Aaron Smith, Richie Mo'unga, Dallas McLeod.