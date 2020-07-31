UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Blacks Smith, Cruden Join Mostert In Switch To Japan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 01:50 PM

All Blacks Smith, Cruden join Mostert in switch to Japan

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Rugby World Cup-winners Ben Smith, Aaron Cruden and Franco Mostert are all headed to Japan, their new clubs said on Friday, as the Top League continued to snap up stars despite the coronavirus.

Former All Blacks Smith and Cruden will play for Kobe Steelers while Mostert, who lifted the World Cup last year with South Africa, is on his way to Honda Heat.

Japan's well-heeled Top League, where teams are backed by major corporations, has been cancelled for 2020 because of the pandemic, with the new arrivals set to debut next year.

Fullback Smith, 34, who has 84 caps, was signed from France's Pau, while fly-half Cruden, 31, joins from the Waikato Chiefs. Both have won the World Cup with New Zealand.

"I am incredibly competitive and still feel like I have lots to offer," Smith said in a statement.

"I am hopeful that I can help the Steelers add to their impressive trophy cabinet," he added.

For second-row Mostert, who'll be joined at the Heat by fellow South African and Western Stormers fly-half Jean-Luc du Plessis, the move is a return to Japan after he played there between 2016 and 2018.

Japanese sides have attracted an array of international players in recent years, with New Zealand fly-half Beauden Barrett signing a one-year deal with Suntory Sungoliath that means he will miss Super Rugby in 2021.

South Africa's Malcolm Marx, England's George Kruis and Wales' Hadleigh Parkes have also announced moves to Japan's top flight in recent months.

Related Topics

Africa World France Parkes Honda Kobe George Wales Japan South Africa 2016 2018 2020 All From Cabinet Top New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shahid Afridi says Dhoni is better captain than Au ..

1 hour ago

PM urges public to follow SOPs on Eid-ul-Azha

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid greetings with Ara ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders receive Eid greetings from Arab, Islam ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan reports 5951 deaths with 278305 cases of ..

2 hours ago

PM says No NRO for opposition on legislation for F ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.