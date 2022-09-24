UrduPoint.com

All Blacks Thrash Australia To Close In On Championship Title

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 24, 2022 | 02:50 PM

All Blacks thrash Australia to close in on championship title

Auckland, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :New Zealand put one hand on the Rugby Championship trophy after romping to a 40-14 win over Australia with a bonus-point victory in Auckland on Saturday.

Tries by Will Jordan, Codie Taylor, Sam Whitelock and Samisoni Taukei'aho plus a first-half penalty try at Eden Park kept New Zealand top of the table in the final round of matches.

New Zealand will retain the Rugby Championship title unless South Africa claim a bonus-point win by a huge margin over Argentina later in Durban.

The hosts earned their third straight win in emphatic style.

The Wallabies saw their horror record at Eden Park extended to 23 straight defeats against New Zealand dating back to 1986.

Australia only had the consolation of converted tries by Folau Fainga'a and Jordan Petaia in front of a sell-out crowd of 47,000 in Auckland.

The visitors paid dearly for their ill-discipline in the first half as forwards Jed Holloway and David Porecki were both sent to the sin bin as New Zealand built up a 17-0 lead at the break.

Australia had Holloway yellow carded after just two minutes for a tip tackle on All Blacks flanker Dalton Papali'i.

Yet the All Blacks failed to capitalise on the numerical advantage and only broke the deadlock when Richie Mo'unga converted a penalty after 22 minutes.

Jordan then grabbed his 21st try in as many Tests with a moment of magic.

The fleet-footed winger hit the line at pace and rode the despairing tackle of Petaia by hitting the gas to cross.

Mo'unga added the conversion and persistent All Blacks pressure caused the Australian defence to buckle again soon after.

Wallabies hooker Porecki was shown a yellow card for dragging down a maul on their line and Irish referee Andrew Brace awarded a penalty try to make it 17-0 at half-time.

New Zealand's captain Whitelock was awarded a close-range converted try, even though replays suggested he was prevented from grounding the ball.

Mo'unga converted a penalty to put New Zealand 27-0 up before Taylor was shunted over for the fourth try which sealed the bonus-point win.

Australia conjured a try from nothing for Fainga'a before the All Blacks threw bodies into a driving maul and Taukei'aho touched down off the back to put the hosts 37-7 up.

Mo'unga, who was near flawless with the boot all night, added a late penalty before Petaia crossed for Australia's second try just before the whistle.

Related Topics

Australia Auckland David Durban Lead Dalton Ireland Argentina South Africa Turkish Lira Gas All From Top Pace (Pakistan) Limited New Zealand

Recent Stories

Pakistan again highlights instances of Indian terr ..

Pakistan again highlights instances of Indian terrorism at UN against neighbours

48 minutes ago
 Woman cries for justice over alleged torture, fina ..

Woman cries for justice over alleged torture, financial loss during police raid ..

2 hours ago
 Three terrorists killed by security forces in sepa ..

Three terrorists killed by security forces in separate operations

3 hours ago
 PM urges world leders to act now to deal with clim ..

PM urges world leders to act now to deal with climate change

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 24th Se ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 24th September 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.