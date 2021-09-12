All Blacks thump Argentina as Cooper stars for Wallabies

Gold Coast, Australia, Sept 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :A rampaging All Blacks stretched their lead at the top of the Rugby Championship Sunday with a 39-0 thumping of Argentina as a resurgent Quade Cooper inspired Australia to a last-gasp 28-26 upset of world champions South Africa.

Ian Foster's all-conquering men took their time to get going in the first game of a double header at Cbus Super Stadium on the Gold Coast, but their tenacity paid off with two tries near half-time hurting Los Pumas.

It gave them a 22-0 advantage at the break and there was no way back for Argentina despite a gallant rearguard action as New Zealand again put on a masterclass in a five tries to nil bonus point rout.

In the late game, Cooper nailed eight-from-eight kicks, including a match-winner after the final whistle in a triumphant international return after four years in the wilderness to earn Australia their first win of the campaign.

Playing his 71st Test, he provided attacking flair and authority to help steer them to victory against an experienced Springboks, who beat Argentina twice at home last month after a series win against the British and Irish Lions.

New Zealand's win put them in a strong position with 15 points from three games, ahead of the Springboks on 10. Australia have four points to leave Mario Ledesma's Argentina propping up the ladder ahead of round four in Brisbane next weekend.

"We're incredibly proud of that performance, to keep them to zero defensively and then we really had to break them down," said the All Blacks' stand-in skipper Brodie Retallick.

"But I think we can keep building on what we've achieved, especially around our set piece. If we keep building on what we've got, I think we're in a good spot." They took control from the start and enjoyed nearly 70 percent possession for most of the first half, with only an exceptional defensive effort from Argentina restricting the scoreline to 7-0 after 30 minutes.

But the dam finally broke when Sevu Reece and Dalton Papalii each scored a try inside four minutes just before half-time, adding to Rieko Ioane's five-pointer early in the game.

They kept the momentum going in the second stanza with Luke Jacobson bagging a brace as the Pumas' resilience was ground down by constant possession and territory.