All Blacks took 'step up', says coach Foster after Springboks loss

Mbombela, South Africa, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :Under-fire New Zealand rugby coach Ian Foster said he believed his All Blacks team took "a step up" despite losing 26-10 to South Africa in the Rugby Championship opener in Mbombela on Saturday.

Foster, under pressure after the All Blacks lost a home series against Ireland last month, said there had been encouraging aspects in the latest performance.

The loss to the Springboks was the fifth in six matches after three defeats by Ireland and another by France.

Foster has lost nine of 25 matches in charge of the three-time world champions while predecessor Steve Hansen suffered 10 defeats in 107 Tests.