All Blacks unchanged for Argentina rematch

Hamilton, New Zealand, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :New Zealand coach Ian Foster Thursday kept his starting team unchanged but overhauled the bench for their Rugby Championship rematch against Argentina in Hamilton on Saturday.

Foster stuck with the same starting line-up who were stunned 25-18 by the Pumas in Christchurch, a result that heaped further pressure on him and a team that has won just two of their last eight Tests.

But he turned to experience on his bench after the All Blacks faltered over the final 20 minutes last Saturday, when they succumbed to a first loss to Argentina on home soil.

Hooker Dane Coles, lock Brodie Retallick, flanker Dalton Papali'i and fly-half Beauden Barrett were all recalled, bringing 298 caps of experience with them.

Barrett missed the Test in Christchurch with a neck complaint while Retallick's last Test was seven weeks ago, when his cheekbone was fractured in the series-deciding third Test loss to Ireland.

Team (15-1): Jordie Barrett; Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, David Havili, Caleb Clarke; Richie Mo'unga, Aaron Smith; Ardie Savea, Sam Cane (capt), Shannon Frizell; Scott Barrett, Sam Whitelock; Tyrel Lomax, Samisoni Taukei'aho, Ethan de Groot.

Replacements: Dane Coles, George Bower, Fletcher Newell, Brodie Retallick, Dalton Papali'i, Finlay Christie, Beauden Barrett, Quinn Tupaea.