All Blacks vow no let-up as they seek third straight win over Wallabies

Sydney, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Mighty New Zealand have vowed to lift their game even further in the fourth and final Bledisloe Cup Test on Saturday, in an ominous sign for Australia after their record drubbing last week.

The All Blacks produced a masterclass to seal the trans-Tasman trophy for an 18th straight year in Sydney, asserting their supremacy in a 43-5 rout -- their highest winning margin against the Wallabies.

After the first match in Wellington was a 16-16 draw, New Zealand ran away with the second winning 27-7 in Auckland.

Coach Ian Foster will blood four debutants in a match that doubles as a fixture in the Tri Nations also featuring Argentina, rebranded from the Rugby Championship after World Cup holders South Africa pulled out over coronavirus disruption.

But that doesn't mean the All Blacks will take their foot off the accelerator in Brisbane.

"It's a real focus for this team to try to keep lifting it's performance," said Foster. "I know it's tough, but that's what being an All Black is all about.

"We've been really delighted with the whole squad so we feel that there are some players who are really putting their hand up and deserve an opportunity," he added.

"It'll be another massive test so we've brought in some freshness and new energy into the group. Players are jumping out of their skins to get onto the park." Last week's man-of-the-match Richie Mo'unga is rested with Beauden Barrett reverting to his preferred position at fly-half and brother Jordie replacing him at fullback.

Back-rower Akira Ioane is in the starting side for his maiden Test, with fellow newcomers Asafo Aumua, Cullen Grace and Will Jordan on the bench.

Ardie Savea returns from paternity leave at number eight, while veteran lock Sam Whitelock will make his 120th appearance -- and his 100th start, only the fifth New Zealander to achieve the feat.

The match will also see Wallabies prop James Slipper earn his 100th cap, although more than half of those have been from the bench.