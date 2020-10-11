UrduPoint.com
All Blacks, Wallabies Dejected By 'wild' Draw On Test Rugby Resumption

Faizan Hashmi 19 minutes ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 01:00 PM

All Blacks, Wallabies dejected by 'wild' draw on Test rugby resumption

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :The All Blacks and Wallabies were both left dejected after they battled for nearly 90 minutes in a 'wild' thriller to relaunch international rugby after the Covid hiatus only to end up with 16-16 draw.

There were chances for both sides to snatch victory in the wind and rain at Wellington Stadium as play swept up and down the field for nearly 10 minutes after the final hooter, but in the end they had to settle for a stalemate.

"That's bitterly disappointing for an All Blacks side," coach Ian Foster said while Wallabies' mentor David Rennie said the Australians "had a chance but didn't take it. We're certainly not celebrating in the changing room." Although there were obvious signs of rust in the first Test for New Zealand and Australia in almost a year since the 2019 World Cup, as a showcase for a sport re-emerging from the Covid-19 pandemic the match was a gripping cliffhanger.

The build-up to the match had been dominated by a war of words over the future course of the southern hemisphere's Super Rugby and Rugby Championship competitions.

And there was little clue in the pulsating battle on the field that the Wallabies had not won in New Zealand since 2001 and had not lifted the trans-Tasman Bledisloe Cup for 18 years.

The All Blacks started as overwhelming favourites but they were a whisker away from seismic upset when, with the score 16-16 and the 80 minutes expired, a booming Reece Hodge penalty from 55 meters to win the match for the Wallabies rebounded off the upright.

