All Blacks, Wallabies relaunch Test rugby with 16-16 thriller

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :New Zealand and Australia battled to a thrilling 16-16 draw in a gripping opening Bledisloe Cup Test in Wellington on Sunday that saw the return of international rugby following the coronavirus shutdown.

Play continued nearly 10 minutes after the final hooter sounded as neither side wanted to settle for a draw.

The entertaining encounter, with two tries and two penalties apiece, lifted rugby out of its seven-month Test hiatus in front of a near-capacity 31,000 mask-free spectators with New Zealand having largely contained the virus.