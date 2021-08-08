UrduPoint.com

All-conquering US Win Seventh Straight Women's Olympic Basketball Title

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 09:30 AM

All-conquering US win seventh straight women's Olympic basketball title

Saitama, Japan, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :A rampant United States swept past Japan to their seventh straight women's basketball crown Sunday, with Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi collecting their fifth Olympic gold medals to cap remarkable careers.

Brittney Griner scored a game-high 30 points with five rebounds and two assists as the hosts were overpowered 90-75 by a team that stretched their Olympic win streak to 55 games dating back to their last defeat in the 1992 semis.

They went to half-time with a 50-39 lead and there was no stopping them, with a valiant Japan settling for second-place and a best-ever Olympic finish.

