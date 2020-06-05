All entry, exit points of AJK reopened for free movement of traffic

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) : Jun 05 (APP):All the entry and exist points of Azad Jammu Kashmir including Mangla bridge, leading to and from the adjoining Punjab and KPK provinces, were reopened for free movement of the traffic on Friday after three months of closure in the aftermath of the outbreak of corona virus pandemic.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir is linked with Pakistan through 07 entry / exist points at different sites for the general movement of masses between AJK with adjoining parts of the country. AJK government has issued a formal notification to this direction on Thursday.

Immediate after issuance of the public notification by the State government, all kind of -private and public vehicles was allowed to pass through the traditional entry points including historic Mangla bridge amid SOPs advised by the government .

Travelers will have to provide their details at entry and exit points.

Tourists arriving in Azad Jammu & Kashmir will have to get themselves screened at the bridge and must wear masks. For private cars, no more than three people will be allowed to travel at a time.

The rules of social distancing are also to be strictly implemented. People founding denying the restriction under the SOPs will be penalized, local authorities have warned.