All Eyes On Australian Open As Players Exit Quarantine

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 11:50 AM

All eyes on Australian Open as players exit quarantine

SYDNEY, Jan. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :The first group of tennis players arriving in Australia for the upcoming Australian Open was released from hotel quarantine on Friday, giving a fresh glimmer of hope for a smooth start to the tournament.

While Australia has so far demonstrated success in managing the pandemic, a large number of players entering from Europe and North America which have had a higher incidence of COVID-19, came as a potential threat to the country's pandemic control, particularly with two confirmed cases at the event qualifiers in Doha.

Adding to domestic stress over the decision to go ahead with the event were a large number of Australians who remained stranded overseas, unable to return home due to the government's international arrival cap and shortage of flight options.

Lecturer on sport and Australian studies in the Monash Intercultural Lab at Monash University, Dr. Tom Heenan told Xinhua that considering the strict hard lockdown Melbourne endured across several months in the latter half of 2020, and the large number of people arriving for the Australian Open, it was understandable that local government and residents were concerned.

"Melbourne has been the worst affected area in Australia so there's a certain degree of nervousness with the government. And with the new strains, I think the risk certainly is exacerbated," Heenan said.

Authorities in Melbourne pledged the tightest quarantine arrangements in the world at a tennis tournament for the 1,200 tennis players, officials, and support staff as they arrived in Melbourne from Jan. 15.

During the 14 days of hotel quarantine, nine people including two players tested positive, three of which were infected with the more contagious and deadly mutant strain of virus found in Britain. 72 players were deemed close contacts and confined to their own hotel rooms without access to gyms and courts, which became a much-discussed episode in the lead up to the tournament.

