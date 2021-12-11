UrduPoint.com

All Eyes On Curry As He Closes In On NBA Three-point Record

Muhammad Irfan 36 minutes ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 09:20 AM

All eyes on Curry as he closes in on NBA three-point record

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is poised to supplant Ray Allen as the NBA's all-time three-point king thanks to the remarkable shooting range that has revolutionized league in his 13-year tenure.

The three-time NBA champion and two-time Most Valuable Player needs 10 three-pointers to surpass Allen's career record of 2,973.

Though it's not quite clear when he'll get there, Golden State's Saturday clash against the 76ers in Philadelphia or a Monday matchup with the Pacers in Indiana are certainly possibilities, with a Tuesday game against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden to follow.

Curry himself prefers to focus on the process that has made him a shooting phenomenon, and let the numbers take care of themselves.

"I obviously know I'm closing in, but I try not to let it creep into how you play," he said this week. "You just enjoy the journey to get there. It does mean a lot to me." Allen concluded his 18-season NBA career in 2014, building his three-point record through 1,300 career games.

Curry, 33, has played just 786 games in his career, evolving into a dazzling shooter from all over the floor while maintaining an astonishing level of efficiency.

His prowess has made the three-pointer -- once derided by old-school San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich as a "circus shot" -- mainstream.

"The game has changed a ton. Quite frankly, he's the reason why," Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups said. "He's one of the most influential players to ever play the game, the way he's changed the way everybody kind of plays the game.

" Curry's abilities are such that the record watch was on when the Warriors faced the Trail Blazers on Wednesday, with Curry needing a single-game record of 15 to tie Allen's mark.

Plenty of pundits thought it could be done. Curry himself held the single-game record of 13 before teammate Klay Thompson broke it with 14 three-pointers against the Chicago Bulls in 2018.

Instead Curry had six three-pointers: "nothing for him," as Warriors coach Steve Kerr said.

"I don't think I ever did that in my entire career one time," added Kerr, who had a 45.4% three-point success rate as a player, still the best in NBA history.

Now 10 three-pointers in a game to break Allen's record seems eminently doable -- Curry has made 11 three-pointers 10 times in his career.

While the impending record hovers over every Warriors game, the team remain focused on their pursuit of another title and their race with the Phoenix Suns for top spot in the Western Conference.

"It's not really something we've talked about yet but when it gets to that game where it happens, I think it's going to be a special game, something we talk about," teammate Kevon Looney said.

Should Curry break the record in Philadelphia, it would come against a Sixers team featuring his younger brother Seth Curry.

"Sort of a fitting, I guess, achievement, if that were to happen," Kerr said, "I don't know if Seth would look at it that way."

Related Topics

Portland Thompson San Antonio Madison Phoenix Philadelphia Chicago Turkish Lira 2018 Gold All From Best Top Race Coach 786 Investment Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2021

31 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 11th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 11th December 2021

2 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Iraq National Day celeb ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Iraq National Day celebrations at Expo 2020 Dubai

9 hours ago
 US Issues General License to Allow Personal Remitt ..

US Issues General License to Allow Personal Remittances to Afghanistan - Treasur ..

10 hours ago
 CIA Turns to Spying on Russia, China After 20 Year ..

CIA Turns to Spying on Russia, China After 20 Years Focus on Terrorist Networks ..

10 hours ago
 Regulating water usage highly important : Chief Mi ..

Regulating water usage highly important : Chief Minister

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.