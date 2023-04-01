All foreign trucks coming to Saudi Arabia requires to obtain Naql E-Document

RIYADH, Apr 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :The Transport General Authority (TGA) announced that the Naql (transit) e-document that must be obtained by all foreign trucks is now in effect. TGA said that the Naql e-document falls within the support extended to the national carrier, ensures fair competition, enhances the investment environment, and boosts safety levels for cargo services.

The authority also stated that the document is issued through the Naql portal, containing information about the sender and recipient of the shipment, trip itinerary, and routes.

The document shall be mandatory for all foreign trucks to enter the Kingdom.

The TGA added that cargo transport within the Kingdom's territory shall be confined to the national carrier per the accredited transport mechanism, which prohibits traders and exporters from contracting non-Saudi companies to carry out transport operations within the country.

However, under the new rules, non-Saudi trucks can transport goods from outside the Kingdom to specific arrival destinations or transport goods on their way back to the countries they come from. Otherwise, they shall be committed to obtaining the Naql document.