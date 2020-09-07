UrduPoint.com
All French Open Players To Be In Two Hotels 'without Exception': Organisers

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 09:40 PM

All French Open players to be in two hotels 'without exception': organisers

Paris, Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :All the players at the French Open starting next month will be housed in two designated hotels without exception to reduce the risks from coronavirus, tournament organiser Guy Forget said on Monday.

Forget also announced that 11,500 spectators a day will be admitted instead of the 20,000 they were originally hoping to accommodate during the September 27-October 11 tournament.

