All Hong Kong pro-democracy lawmakers say will resign

(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Hong Kong's pro-democracy lawmakers said Wednesday they would all resign, after China gave the city the power to disqualify politicians deemed a threat to national security and four of their colleagues were ousted.

"We, from the pro-democracy camp, will stand with our colleagues who are disqualified. We will resign en masse," said Wu Chi-wai, convener of the legislature's remaining 15 pro-democracy members.