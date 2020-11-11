UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Hong Kong Pro-democracy Lawmakers Say Will Resign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 03:00 PM

All Hong Kong pro-democracy lawmakers say will resign

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Hong Kong's pro-democracy lawmakers said Wednesday they would all resign, after China gave the city the power to disqualify politicians deemed a threat to national security and four of their colleagues were ousted.

"We, from the pro-democracy camp, will stand with our colleagues who are disqualified. We will resign en masse," said Wu Chi-wai, convener of the legislature's remaining 15 pro-democracy members.

Related Topics

China All From

Recent Stories

National Cricket Squad for New Zealand tour announ ..

18 minutes ago

UAE leaders offers condolences on death of Bahrain ..

21 minutes ago

Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Has 92% Efficacy, Inter ..

4 minutes ago

Mongolia reports first domestic coronavirus transm ..

4 minutes ago

Bahrain PM, world's longest-serving, dies at 84: s ..

4 minutes ago

PTI becomes favourite party of masses in GB electi ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.