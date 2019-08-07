UrduPoint.com
All-natural And Low-sugar: Kombucha Takes The US By Storm

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 08:40 AM

All-natural and low-sugar: kombucha takes the US by storm

New York, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :The recent US kombucha craze has been fermenting for decades. All-natural, low-sugar, and packed with supposed health benefits, the once-niche drink has invaded grocery stores, supermarkets and cafes.

US sales of the cloudy, bubbly beverage reached $412 million in 2018 according to Nielsen data, up 42 percent from the year before.

The now-ubiquitous fermented drink, whose exact origins are unknown, is even stocked by the American retail giant Walmart. Across the United States, it's not uncommon to find shops offering up to 10 different brands.

For Alex Ingalls, who founded Pilot Kombucha in 2015, the buzzing popularity of the slightly alcoholic drink (the kind sold in stores only has 0.5 percent alcohol content) is due to "a mix of things." A "hardcore base" that has drunk kombucha for years was likely drawn to its supposed health benefits, particularly for the digestive system, she said, though there has been no clinical study on the matter.

The claim is based on the fermentation process used to make kombucha, which contains probiotics: live micro-organisms that can help the growth of intestinal bacteria.

However Ingalls mainly sees the kombucha wave as the result of its major advantage over sodas and even juice: low sugar levels.

"These days, everyone is very conscious about sugar intake," she said.

"They're trying to drink less soda and even less diet soda," whose ingredients have raised eyebrows over the years.

"Since I don't drink so much soda, when I settle on something flavor-y... I think kombucha is a pretty good alternative," said Renata Ontman, after a class on kombucha-making at the Brooklyn Brainery recreation center.

The course was taught by Cheryl Paswater, founder of the kombucha company Contraband Ferments.

