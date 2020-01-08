All on board crashed Ukranian passenger plane confirmed dead

TEHRAN, Jan. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :All the passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 737 Ukranian passenger plane that crashed near Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKA) on Wednesday morning are confirmed dead, official Islamic Republic news Agency (IRNA) reported.

Ali Kashani, the spokesman for the IKA, told IRNA that the flight PS-752 was carrying 167 passengers and nine crew members when it crashed in Parand district, southern Tehran.

Ealier reports said that 180 people were on board.

The plane belonged to the Ukrainian UIA Airlines. It was bound for Kiev and crashed several minutes after taking off, according to IRNA.

Montana Khaledi, the spokesman for Iran's Aviation Organization, said that the crash was likely caused by technical failure.