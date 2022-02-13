UrduPoint.com

All Political Parties Stand United To Aggressively Raise Kashmir Question The World Over: AJK President

Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2022 | 10:40 PM

All political parties stand united to aggressively raise Kashmir question the world over: AJK President

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) : Feb 13 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has said that all the political parties and leaders of the state are on one page to aggressively highlight the Kashmir issue at the international level.

He said we will now draw the attention of the international community to the Kashmir issue by aggressively raising the issue of Kashmir at the international level.

The President was speaking at a reception hosted in his honour here on Sunday.

He said conferences, protests rallies and other events will be organized within the state and in different countries of the world to project the Kashmir issue aggressively in the light of the decisions of the all parties Kashmir conference.

He said the time has come for India to be isolated in the world by exposing the ugly face and ugly character of India. He said by settling non-state actors in occupied Kashmir the Indian government is bent upon changing the demography of the state to fulfill its nefarious designs.

He said thousands of innocent Kashmiri are being held in the jails of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and after August 5, 2019, a new era of oppression has started in Occupied Kashmir which is still going on. He said that a Kashmir Rally will be held on 24th February in Islamabad which will be taken from National Press Club Islamabad to D Chowk Islamabad in which a large number of people from all political parties and schools of thought of Azad Kashmir will participate.

Related Topics

India Islamabad Occupied Kashmir World Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir February August Sunday 2019 All From Government

Recent Stories

UN marks World Radio Day

UN marks World Radio Day

2 hours ago
 The &#039;World&#039;s Coolest Winter&#039; conclu ..

The &#039;World&#039;s Coolest Winter&#039; concludes its successful campaign by ..

2 hours ago
 The Museum of the Future: A new beacon for knowled ..

The Museum of the Future: A new beacon for knowledge and innovation

3 hours ago
 34,499 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

34,499 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

3 hours ago
 British Parliamentarians Visit the UAE

British Parliamentarians Visit the UAE

3 hours ago
 Jawaher Al Qasimi visits &#039;The Big Heart Educa ..

Jawaher Al Qasimi visits &#039;The Big Heart Educational Centre&#039;; meets stu ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>