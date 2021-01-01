UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Quiet On Cross-Channel Front As New Era Opens In Dover

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 05:10 PM

All quiet on cross-Channel front as new era opens in Dover

Dover, United Kingdom, Jan 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :As dawn broke Friday over Dover, Britain's trading gateway to the European Union, the first ferry sailings to and from France of a new post-Brexit era left without delay or drama in holiday-thinned traffic.

A small but steady stream of lorries arrived through the morning at the port in southeast England -- Europe's busiest for roll-on, roll-off freight -- with new customs processes appearing to work smoothly.

As drivers approached its eastern ferry docks, they were met by police officers checking that they had completed Covid-19 tests, before being waved through if they showed a negative result.

The driver of a red van with Polish number plates was one of very few turned away for not having a test result, and redirected to sites north of the port where rapid testing is being conducted.

"It's good to see the port's done its job and there's no backlog," Alan Leigh, 52, of nearby Folkestone, told AFP while taking an early New Year's Day stroll on the cliffs above the docks.

Beneath him P&O's "Pride of Kent" vessel sailed out of Dover on time at 0750 GMT, as Britain began life outside the EU's single market and customs union.

"They've had plenty of time to prepare," Leigh said of officials and government departments.

"They're experts - you've got to have faith in them." A last-ditch trade deal between London and Brussels, signed only on Christmas Eve, has averted the need for tariffs and quotas that could have severely disrupted trade.

Scores of lorries also passed through the Channel Tunnel connecting Folkestone to France by rail early Friday "without any problem", its operator Getlink said.

"The traffic was strong enough for an exceptional and historic night, everything went well," a spokesperson for the group told AFP.

But those involved in cross-Channel trade still fear potential trouble in the coming weeks and months, as customs checks and more paperwork for European travel and trade are needed for the first time in decades.

Ferry group Stena Line tweeted that six freight loads bound for EU member Ireland were turned away at the port of Holyhead in north Wales on Friday for not having the correct paperwork.

However, freight traffic is expected to be lower than usual over the coming days after firms scrambled to move extra shipments ahead of the end of an 11-month Brexit transition period at 2300 GMT Thursday.

Friday was a public holiday for New Year's Day in both Britain and France, and officials expect a bigger test to come when cross-Channel traffic starts picking up next week.

Related Topics

Police Europe Christmas France European Union Driver Job Traffic Brussels London Van Dover Wales Ireland Brexit Market From Government Loads Limited

Recent Stories

‘No crowd will be there during PSL 6th edition, ..

7 minutes ago

Balochistan to set up culture and tourism offices ..

1 minute ago

Cross-Channel traffic smooth in France as Brexit k ..

1 minute ago

791 parliamentarians submit assets' statements so ..

4 minutes ago

Step afoot to provide development opportunities to ..

4 minutes ago

Babar Azam is the Most Valuable Cricketer of the Y ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.