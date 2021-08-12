All set in AJK to celebrate 74th Pak Independence day with fabulous zest on Saturday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) : Aug 12 (APP):Wide scale programs to celebrate the 74th Independence Day of Pakistan on August 14 across Azad Jammu and Kashmir were given final touch on Thursday. The Day will be celebrated with renewed pledge to continue all out individual and collective efforts for the safety, solidarity, integrity and prosperity of the country and to translate the ideology of accession of entire Jammu and Kashmir state to Pakistan.

Like previous years, the Kashmiris are fully prepared to celebrate the Independence Day of Pakistan with great enthusiasm and devotion coupled with the renewal of the pledge to continue the ongoing struggle for the birth right of self determination of Kashmiris. It would be a gazetted holiday across the AJK state.

The Day will dawn with special prayers in the mosques all over AJK for the stability, prosperity, security and speedy progress of Pakistan and for the early success of the Kashmiris' indigenous struggle for the achievement of their legitimate right to self determination.

Elaborated programs have been chalked out with major national flag hoisting ceremonies, rallies, processions and the colorful functions under the aegis of various public and private sector, social and political organizations in all small and major towns and cities of Azad Jammu and Kashmir will be the hall mark of this national day of exceptional importance.

Major National flag hoisting ceremony in AJK will be held in the capital city of Muzafferabad where AJK President Sardar Masood Khan and Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi will hoist national flags of Pakistan and AJK at the President House to mark the Day.

Similar flag hoisting ceremonies will also be held in all other nine district headquarters of AJK including Mirpur, Kotli, Bagh, Sudhanoti, Bhimbher, Rawalakot, Havaili, Hattiyan and Neelum valley.

The national flag hoisting ceremonies will also be held at all tehsil headquarters and other small towns. The national flag of Pakistan will also be hoisted on all private and public buildings.

A great enthusiasm is being witnessed among the people including children found hectically busy in purchasing the national flags of Pakistan from the bazaars for hoisting atop their houses and vehicles on the national day. The private and official building are being beautifully decorated with the colorful buntings and national flag of Pakistan.

The participants of the colorful flag hoisting ceremonies will join the nation in singing the national anthem simultaneously at stipulated time when the traffic on all roads will also come to a halt.

Full dressed contingents of police and the boy scouts will salute the national flag of Pakistan in the flag hoisting ceremonies to be held at district and tehsil headquarters, local organizers this correspondent.

In Mirpur district, an impressive national flag hoisting ceremony will be held under the auspices of National Events Organizing Committee with the coordination of various social, political and public representative organizations at the Municipal Corporation lawn, it was officially said.

Divisional Information Officer Javed Mallick told, a well uniformed continent of AJK Police and the boy scouts will present guard of honor besides saluting the national flag during the flag hoisting ceremony. The school children on this occasion will sing the national songs on musical instruments to express their love and solidarity with Pakistan, he added.

Besides, the AJK government, various social, political and public representative organizations have given final shape to the arrangements for celebrating Jashan-e-Azadi-e- Pakistan with traditional enthusiasm and devotion.

APP /AHR